SMART Global (SGH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th. Analysts expect SMART Global to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $58.39.

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

