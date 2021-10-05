Smartshare Market Capitalization Achieves $597,046.82 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $597,046.82 and $53,131.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00108824 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.