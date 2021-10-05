Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report $138.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.70 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $98.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $531.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $533.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $677.16 million, with estimates ranging from $662.86 million to $693.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $218,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,450 shares of company stock worth $19,614,206. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

