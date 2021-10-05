Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

SMAR opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,450 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,206. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.