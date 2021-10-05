Smooth Love Potion 1-Day Volume Tops $1.93 Billion (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $181.56 million and $1.93 billion worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.70 or 0.08385048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00264342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00114055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

