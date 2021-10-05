Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.27

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 6823287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

