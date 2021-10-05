Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

