Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 273,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 120,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$13.97 million and a PE ratio of -28.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

