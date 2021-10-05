SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $17.05. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2 shares.
Several research firms have recently commented on SOPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82.
About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
