South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. South32 has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

