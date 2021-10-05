Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 1.8%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.23. 16,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 60,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$126.90 million and a PE ratio of -63.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

