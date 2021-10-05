Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 1.8%

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.23. 16,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 60,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$126.90 million and a PE ratio of -63.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Spark Power Group Company Profile (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.