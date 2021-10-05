SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of SpartanNash worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 58.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

