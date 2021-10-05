SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 33,179 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,941% compared to the average volume of 1,091 put options.

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. 123,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

