SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 184,838 shares.The stock last traded at $42.81 and had previously closed at $42.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

