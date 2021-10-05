SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 209.9% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 94,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $807,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

