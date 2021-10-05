SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.2% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Navalign LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

