SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Raised by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after buying an additional 118,806 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

