SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.42% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 44,170.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

XTL opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.36.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.