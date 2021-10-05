Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $16.06.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

