Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,343 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

