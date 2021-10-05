SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.03

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $4.71. SPI Energy shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 299,424 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SPI Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

