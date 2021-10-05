Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.66

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 2366444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

