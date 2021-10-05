Splinterlands (SPS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00138176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,401.47 or 0.99635886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.03 or 0.06646208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

