Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 484 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 374,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.