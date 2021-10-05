Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 484 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.
NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 374,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $145.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
