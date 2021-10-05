SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPYR stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. SPYR has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

