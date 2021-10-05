SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPYR stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. SPYR has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
SPYR Company Profile
