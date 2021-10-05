Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,104 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

Shares of SQ traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.98. 9,911,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

