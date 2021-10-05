Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,104 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.
Shares of SQ traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.98. 9,911,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23.
SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.