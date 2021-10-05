St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,470.72

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,470.72 ($19.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,495.50 ($19.54). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,473 ($19.24), with a volume of 1,137,562 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STJ shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,603.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,470.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.32%.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

