StableXSwap (STAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.14 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00005236 BTC on exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and $254.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,455.83 or 0.99743344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005633 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00523113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

