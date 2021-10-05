Stakenet Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.21 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and approximately $31,162.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.73 or 0.00355579 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018540 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00082633 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 124,340,619 coins and its circulating supply is 120,801,582 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

