Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.69 Billion

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 119.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $149.82 million and $2.69 billion worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 171.3% higher against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00241763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00113093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

