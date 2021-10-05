Stanley C. Erck Sells 42,829 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. 4,578,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,436. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $5,074,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Novavax by 92.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 97,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

