Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Stantec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stantec by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Stantec by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Stantec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

