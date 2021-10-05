Starbase (STAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $487,052.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $835,619.17 and approximately $487,052.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00052850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00253015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00113667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013002 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

