State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

