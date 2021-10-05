State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Fortis worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortis by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Fortis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after purchasing an additional 389,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

FTS opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

