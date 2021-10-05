State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,535.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,167 shares of company stock valued at $29,176,749. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $464.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.68 and a 52-week high of $521.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

