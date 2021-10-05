State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of ONEOK worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 77,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

