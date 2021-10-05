Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.74% of Steel Dynamics worth $89,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,408,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 178.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 294,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after buying an additional 188,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,669,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 236,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 101,765 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

