Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

STLJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of STLJF opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

