Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in September

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLJF. Desjardins lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of STLJF remained flat at $$33.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 461. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

