Stephens Inc. AR Buys 4,802 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

