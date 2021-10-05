Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.01 Million Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE:SAFE opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.87 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 685,386 shares of company stock worth $51,999,877 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.