Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.04 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $598.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $629.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

