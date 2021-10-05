Stephens Inc. AR Invests $1.16 Million in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,887 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in Covanta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 93,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Covanta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

CVA stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

