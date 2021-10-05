stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.69 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,434.97 or 0.06637959 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.69 billion and approximately $165.30 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00137740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,695.12 or 0.99898954 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.98 or 0.00655066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,623 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

