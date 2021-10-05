Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

