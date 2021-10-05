Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

NYSE SF opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

