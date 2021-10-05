Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0585 on Top Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Stipend has a total market cap of $746,478.94 and $254.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,790.36 or 0.99917553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00075063 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00354180 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.13 or 0.00624360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00251827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00055577 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,759,989 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

