Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 5th (ADCT, ALTO, ALTR, ANDE, ARMK, ASAZY, ATEC, ATRS, AUTL, AVO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 5th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies’ despite of its strong e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Furthermore, the company’s increasing regulatory concerns in China are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company’s New Retail strategy which is gaining momentum in the market is acting as a tailwind. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. However, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Also, rising expenses associated with new initiatives remain overhangs.”

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Global is benefiting from increasing Internet speed and an expanded mobile subscriber base. The company gained 2,400 customer relationships in the second quarter. Moreover, the company built 70,000 new premises in the reported quarter. Increasing demand for higher Internet speed in the U.K. is a key catalyst. Almost 80% of the company’s broadband base prefers speed above 100 Mbps. The company’s focus on offering higher value bundles is expected to drive the top line. Further, Liberty Global is benefiting from the acquisition of Sunrise Communications in Switzerland. However, the company’s prospects have been weighed down by the maturing Western European operations. Consequently, it’s businesses are expected to face stiff competition in the countries they operate in. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry year to date. The company’s successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Furthermore, Meritage Homes’ strategy to target entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and increased demand for single family homes in low density areas is likely to aid Meritage Homes in upcoming quarters. Backed by solid housing market dynamics, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. However, rising material and labor costs are growing concerns. Also, lately the company witnessed shortage of some home building materials due to the ongoing pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.”

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have increased in the past three months. Strength in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) and e-commerce suites continue yielding results. Wolverine’s major brands, namely Merrell and Saucony are steadily performing quite well. Buoyed by such tailwinds, it reported stellar second-quarter 2021 results. Both revenues and earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also robust in the quarter. As a result, management now anticipates the company to deliver significant growth for 2021 compared with the 2020 and 2019 levels, driven by a solid uptake of its brands. Positive trends like a firm sell-through at retail, an impressive future order book and better inventory levels helped Wolverine hike guidance for 2021. It raised annual revenue outlook by $150 million from its earlier February view.”

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

