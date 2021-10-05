Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 5th (BLL, CBRL, CCK, CHH, CMG, DPZ, HLT, MAR, MCD, NDLS)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 5th:

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

