Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 5th (BLL, CBRL, CCK, CHH, CMG, DPZ, HLT, MAR, MCD, NDLS)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 5th:

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

